Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

VOO traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.46. 191,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.63 and a 200 day moving average of $277.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.43 and a 12-month high of $298.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

