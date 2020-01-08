Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $36,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 520.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $121.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

