Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 520.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,232. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $121.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

