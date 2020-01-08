Veritaseum Price Reaches $8.94 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $19.22 million and $3,632.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for about $8.94 or 0.00111489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy and HitBTC. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

