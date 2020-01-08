Verity & Verity LLC Grows Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 48,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,762. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.03. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $97.56 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.