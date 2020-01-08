Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $87.08. 792,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. The company has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

