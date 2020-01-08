Verity & Verity LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.12. The stock had a trading volume of 232,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $233.37 and a one year high of $331.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,060 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

