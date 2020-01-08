Verity & Verity LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 989.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

DLR traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $117.96. 130,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,144. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.