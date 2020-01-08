Verity & Verity LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,940,236,000 after purchasing an additional 640,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516,915 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.52.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.39. 471,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average is $106.90. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $115.94. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

