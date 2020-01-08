Verity & Verity LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,112 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,179,000 after buying an additional 16,537,844 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after buying an additional 1,880,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after buying an additional 1,835,431 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after buying an additional 1,366,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,482,000 after buying an additional 1,291,052 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,920. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.