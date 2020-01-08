Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,081 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.03. 1,303,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

