Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,024. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

