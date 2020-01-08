Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,355 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $465,987.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,487. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

