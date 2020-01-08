Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 65,484 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,484 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,772,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,085,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after buying an additional 3,614,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after buying an additional 5,760,811 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,513,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,208,000 after buying an additional 126,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 50.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,086,000 after buying an additional 1,448,979 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

