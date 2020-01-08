Verity & Verity LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $74,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $202,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.50. The stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,706. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.50 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. CL King began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

