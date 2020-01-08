Verity & Verity LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.87. 4,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,614. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.32 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $25,796,015.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

