Verity & Verity LLC Sells 8,229 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 31.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Cummins by 34.2% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 139.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.26.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

