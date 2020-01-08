VeriumReserve (VRM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $445.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $195,929.00 and approximately $445.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,534,839 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

