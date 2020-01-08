Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.63.

VRTX stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,478. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $225.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.00 and its 200-day moving average is $190.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,538 shares of company stock valued at $66,477,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

