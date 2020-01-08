Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Share Price

Press coverage about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a daily sentiment score of -3.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Chevron’s score:

NYSE CVX traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $118.62. The stock had a trading volume of 291,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,189. Chevron has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $228.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

