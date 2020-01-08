VestChain Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One VestChain token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. VestChain has a market capitalization of $24.49 million and $43,489.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00176864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.01377076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

