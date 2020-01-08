VIDY Price Tops $0.0010 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global, Hotbit, MXC and Gate.io. VIDY has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.06 or 0.05984440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001185 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

