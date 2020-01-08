Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 203.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $188.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.41. The stock has a market cap of $373.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $191.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

