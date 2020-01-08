Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 203.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.42.

Shares of V traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.95. 2,480,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,695. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $191.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.41. The firm has a market cap of $372.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

