Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

VCRA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 39,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,189. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $657.83 million, a P/E ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,185 shares of company stock valued at $297,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

