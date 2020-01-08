Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FAN. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volution Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.67 ($2.78).

Shares of FAN traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 236 ($3.10). 677,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,373. The company has a market capitalization of $467.01 million and a PE ratio of 25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.72. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a one year high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

