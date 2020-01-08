VouchForMe Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $639,127.00 and approximately $20,808.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Coinbe.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

