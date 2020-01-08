Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104,819 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Voya Financial worth $30,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. 33,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

