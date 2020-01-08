vSlice (VSL) Price Up 9.8% This Week

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, vSlice has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One vSlice token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. vSlice has a total market cap of $29,277.00 and $19.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00181617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01445300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

