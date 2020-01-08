Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.81-6.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.19.

Shares of WBA opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

