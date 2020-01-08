Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Boosted by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.16. 5,664,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $333.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average is $115.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

