Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a coverage optimism score of -3.26 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Walmart stock opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.99. Walmart has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

