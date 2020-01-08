Waves (WAVES) Trading Down 18.6% This Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00010700 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, COSS, Binance and LiteBit.eu. Waves has a total market cap of $86.35 million and $45.03 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,815,544 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, Huobi, Indodax, COSS, Coinbe, Cryptohub, Liqui, Livecoin, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Tidex, OKEx, Bitbns, BCEX, Gate.io, Exmo, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

