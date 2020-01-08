WaykiChain Price Reaches $0.11 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $7.50 and $10.39. WaykiChain has a market cap of $21.53 million and $792,690.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00182017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01433390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00118189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $5.60, $50.98, $24.68, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

