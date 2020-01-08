Webcoin (WEB) Achieves Market Cap of $128,146.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 70.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $33.94 and $32.15. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $128,146.00 and approximately $8,563.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Webcoin has traded up 107.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.21 or 0.05996147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027111 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,399,663 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today.

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $10.39, $24.68, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $24.43, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

