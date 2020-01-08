Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE ANF opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FrontFour Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

