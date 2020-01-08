WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Acquires 1,832,000 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco makes up 1.5% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned 0.12% of Itau Unibanco worth $109,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 131.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 157,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,480,883. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

