WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $264,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 33.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,175.73.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,903.60. 812,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,797.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,818.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,518.31 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $945.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.