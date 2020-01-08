WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Has $291.74 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.9% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $291,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after buying an additional 2,572,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,188,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,604,000 after buying an additional 1,973,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $144.82. The company had a trading volume of 986,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,763. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $379.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.