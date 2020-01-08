WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Sells 35,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 12.6% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned about 0.07% of Apple worth $939,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.34.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,834,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,585,708. The company has a market cap of $1,308.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.03 and its 200 day moving average is $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

