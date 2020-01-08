Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Price Target to $4.00

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

DPLO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPLO remained flat at $$4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 206,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,730. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $308.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.86. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.