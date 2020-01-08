Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $20.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INOV. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Inovalon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.78, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,516,000 after buying an additional 77,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.