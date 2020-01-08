Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to Underweight

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 349,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 85.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after buying an additional 278,788 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 800.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

