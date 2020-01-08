Wells Fargo & Co Increases Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $83.50

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,260. Cerner has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $18,104,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cerner by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

