Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Underweight

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXGN. TheStreet raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.