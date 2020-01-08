Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 117,987 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 48.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 657,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,118,000 after buying an additional 214,142 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,235,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

