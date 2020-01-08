Wells Fargo & Co Raises Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target to $17.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Shares of CHNG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,909. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

