Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

