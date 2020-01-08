WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $281.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.60. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $31,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $3,518,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

