William Blair Begins Coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $348.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,710.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 78,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

